Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Shares Up 100%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 100% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 1,448,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 368,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

