Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,649,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NKLA traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,423,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,146,611. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,978,000 after buying an additional 1,931,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nikola by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,687,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after acquiring an additional 992,084 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 1,320.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,001,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 931,310 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 1,055.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 926,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 831,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

