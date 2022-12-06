Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 63,611 Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,119,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,611 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.83% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

