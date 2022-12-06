Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 259.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673,910 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CONX were worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CONX by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CONX during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in CONX during the first quarter valued at $174,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CONX during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in CONX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,347,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,120,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONX Price Performance

CONX stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. CONX Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

