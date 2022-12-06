Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,976,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at about $11,352,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $4,152,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

SK Growth Opportunities Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SKGRU opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. SK Growth Opportunities Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Auxo Capital Managers LLC.

