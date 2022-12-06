Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,659,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566,266 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $16,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Marlin Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Marlin Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FINM opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Marlin Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.