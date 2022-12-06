Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 51,412 Shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,412 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSSI. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $4,666,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 933,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 331,685 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 28.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 888,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 198,689 shares in the last quarter.

FSSI opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

