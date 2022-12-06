Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 18,177 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,177 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $14,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IONS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

