Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 18,177 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,177 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $14,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ IONS opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.81 and a beta of 0.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.