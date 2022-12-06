Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 630,611 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630,611 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $13,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FR. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $264,418,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $40,627,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after purchasing an additional 844,833 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $41,263,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,248,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,505,000 after buying an additional 543,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

