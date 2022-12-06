NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

