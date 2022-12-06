Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 203.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,043,000 after buying an additional 444,401 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

