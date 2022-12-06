Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) Insider Acquires A$113,888.76 in Stock

Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV – Get Rating) insider Peter Pawlowitsch purchased 484,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$113,888.76 ($76,435.41).

Novatti Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Novatti Group Company Profile

Novatti Group Limited operates as a fintech company worldwide. It operates through Technology, Business Automation, Acquiring, Alternative Payments, Banking Services, Issuing, and ATX Payments segments. The Technology segment develops, deploys, and supports mobile and alternate payment technology, primarily through the deployment of the Novatti platform; and provides billing and CIS solutions to service providers in the utility industry.

