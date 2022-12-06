Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

