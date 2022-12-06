Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQPGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

