Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE NPV opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $17.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

