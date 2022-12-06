Oasis Network Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $263.17 million and $10.68 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,262.36 or 0.07412157 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036155 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00079572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00059358 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001364 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00025832 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04571926 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $14,454,361.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

