Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 0.9% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of OXY opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

