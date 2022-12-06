Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.73.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

