Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives $21.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONB. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of ONB opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $461.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,016. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 58,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 75,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.