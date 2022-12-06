Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI stock opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 104.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 190,892 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.87.

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.