Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) and Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and Grifols’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech N/A -73.94% -56.85% Grifols N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and Grifols’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech N/A N/A -$20.99 million ($0.33) -5.85 Grifols $5.84 billion 1.00 $223.28 million $0.88 9.63

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Grifols has higher revenue and earnings than Oncolytics Biotech. Oncolytics Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grifols, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

1.6% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Grifols shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Grifols shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Oncolytics Biotech has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grifols has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oncolytics Biotech and Grifols, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Grifols 1 3 2 0 2.17

Oncolytics Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 159.07%. Grifols has a consensus target price of $12.52, indicating a potential upside of 47.82%. Given Oncolytics Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oncolytics Biotech is more favorable than Grifols.

Summary

Grifols beats Oncolytics Biotech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Grifols

Grifols, S.A. engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases. It offers immunoglobulins, alpha-1 antitrypsin, albumin, clotting factors, and hyperimmune globulins. The Hospital division offers non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies clinical nutrition, intravenous therapy, and medical devices. The Diagnostic division researches, develops, produces, and commercializes diagnostic products that span the healthcare continuum-from prevention, screening, diagnosis, and prognosis to disease and treatment monitoring-to serve professionals. The Bio Supplies division provides biological materials for life-science research, clinical trials, and for manufacturing pharmaceutical and diagnostic products. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves public and private customers; and wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, blood banks, hospitals and care institutions, and national health systems. Grifols, S.A. has a technology collaboration agreement with Mondragon. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

