One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,866 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.