One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $401.32 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $383.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.32.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.