One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $604,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after buying an additional 144,984 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,742,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AutoZone by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,526.92 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,393.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2,226.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,533.00 to $2,792.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,494.40.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.