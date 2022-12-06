One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $714,000 Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Gartner by 76.9% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $350.46 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $357.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.95 and a 200-day moving average of $285.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.50.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $197,046.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,131 shares of company stock worth $9,828,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

