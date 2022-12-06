One Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 774,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,020 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 139,180 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

