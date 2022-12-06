One Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Confluent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 37.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Confluent by 101.8% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $384,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Confluent news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $384,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,702 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,645. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

