One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,419 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,419 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

GOVT opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39.

