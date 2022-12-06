One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 28,776 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,776 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.