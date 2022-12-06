One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,843 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 392,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after buying an additional 42,408 shares in the last quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 80,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11.

Featured Articles

