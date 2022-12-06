onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get onsemi alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of onsemi

onsemi Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 3.4% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 2.2% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 29.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $77.28.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. onsemi’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.