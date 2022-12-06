OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Down 3.7 %

OPGN stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OpGen by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

See Also

