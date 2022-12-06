OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.36

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 1651156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,831,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,259,224.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired 1,375,000 shares of company stock worth $2,387,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OPKO Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,088,000 after purchasing an additional 346,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,823,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 848.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,129 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

