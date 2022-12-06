Orbler Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.08 Billion (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and $1.89 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded 31% lower against the dollar. One Orbler token can now be bought for approximately $10.25 or 0.00060364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $976.85 or 0.05757310 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00499707 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,112.40 or 0.30131195 BTC.

About Orbler

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

