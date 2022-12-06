OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Shares Down 6.4%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46. 136,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 750,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.40.

The company has a market capitalization of C$461.37 million and a P/E ratio of -13.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.35.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

