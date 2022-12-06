Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Given New C$5.25 Price Target at CIBC

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$6.25 to C$5.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OSK. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Osisko Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.17.

Osisko Mining Price Performance

TSE OSK traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.54. 349,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.86. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.36 and a 1-year high of C$5.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Company Profile

In other Osisko Mining news, Director Pierre Labbé sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total transaction of C$35,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,190. In related news, Director Pierre Labbé sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total value of C$35,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,190. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total transaction of C$790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,256,719.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,900 shares of company stock worth $1,560,949.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

