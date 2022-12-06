Palo Alto Investors LP Has $15.44 Million Stock Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. eHealth accounts for approximately 1.3% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Palo Alto Investors LP owned about 6.07% of eHealth worth $15,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in eHealth by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in eHealth during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 61.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 61.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 80,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $246,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 428,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,826.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Price Performance

Shares of EHTH traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,921. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.73 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 31.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 target price on eHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading

