Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 65,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 142,360 shares.The stock last traded at $52.93 and had previously closed at $59.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Palomar Trading Down 8.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of -0.09.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $558,660.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 84,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,104.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Palomar by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 962,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,990,000 after buying an additional 64,806 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

