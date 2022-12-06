PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

NYSE:PBF traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.71. 5,308,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,260,000 after acquiring an additional 716,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PBF Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,162,000 after purchasing an additional 411,975 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,773 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,030,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

