PDT Partners LLC Acquires 133,502 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,793 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,502 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 48.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 440,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,347,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 440,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,600 shares of company stock worth $991,824. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UiPath Trading Down 9.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PATH. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.23.

UiPath stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.50. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $48.68.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

