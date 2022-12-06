PDT Partners LLC Acquires 4,446 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Medpace worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 23.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 15.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

Medpace Stock Performance

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,577,763.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 94,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,445,384.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,237,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,309,245.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $205.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $235.72.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.