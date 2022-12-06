PDT Partners LLC Acquires 62,153 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,153 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil makes up 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,020 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 521.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,700 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

NYSE:MRO opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.44.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

