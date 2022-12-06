PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 76,088 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,088 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 37.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 7.3 %

ZION opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Insider Activity

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,799,514.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.44 per share, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,799,514.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

