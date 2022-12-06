PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 21,205 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises approximately 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT opened at $191.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.49. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Bank of America cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.08.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

