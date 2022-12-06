PDT Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $127.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

