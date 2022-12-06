PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,000. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fair Isaac as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 322,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 224,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $612.10 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $637.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $489.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.64.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The company had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.