PDT Partners LLC Raises Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance makes up about 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 502,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. RV Capital GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 195,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,843,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,443,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,572,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,190,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $460.83 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $397.58 and a 12-month high of $699.08. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.96.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

