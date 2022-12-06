PDT Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $48.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

