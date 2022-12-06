PDT Partners LLC Sells 6,846 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Encore Wire worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WIRE. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 376.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 218.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 20.7% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of WIRE opened at $138.77 on Tuesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.09 and a 200-day moving average of $126.63.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Further Reading

