Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.7% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $311,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

NYSE PFE opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.