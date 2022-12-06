Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of PDM opened at $9.48 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.47). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 157,485 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

